What you need to know
- Nokia is launching six new smartphones today, four of which are part of new lineups.
- The X-series brings 5G smartphones to an affordable price point, and the G series offers extended battery life.
- The new smartphones will start arriving globally later this month at a starting price as low as €75 ($86).
Since its return to the smartphone market, Nokia has made some of the best cheap Android phones on the market thanks to HMD Global. The designs may not stand out like the Lumia days of yore, but Nokia's smartphones often feature very sturdy builds, inoffensive designs which you can see in devices like the Nokia 5.4. That continues with Nokia's latest launch, which introduces six new smartphones and two new smartphone series, all of which offer great value, impressive battery life, and years of updates.
Nokia X-Series
Nokia's new X-series represents the cream of the crop in Nokia's new mid-range smartphone offerings. Both the Nokia X10 and X20 offer visually identical designs with 6.67" FHD+ hole-punch displays, quad-camera systems with Zeiss optics, and striking colorways. Both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, enabling 5G connectivity at some of the lowest price points.
Both smartphones differ in their camera specs; the Nokia X10 comes with a 48MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP Macro camera, whereas the Nokia X20 bumps up the main camera to a 64MP sensor. Configurations for the Nokia X10 include 6/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB models, and the X20 will be available in 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations. Nokia touts two-day battery life for both smartphones, and they'll run Android 11 out of the box with three years of software and monthly security upgrades.
The Nokia X10 will be available in Forest Green and Snow colorways this June, starting at just €309. The Nokia X20 will be released this May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colorways, starting at €359.
Nokia G-Series
The new Nokia G-series may be a step down from the X-Series in terms of specs, but what these new phones lack in power, they apparently make up for in battery life. Nokia claims that the 5050mAh battery found in the G10 and G20 will provide up to three days of battery life. Both phones come with a 6.5" HD+ teardrop display and up to 4GB of RAM.
The G10 features a 13MP triple camera array, 32/64GB of expandable storage, and the MediaTek G25 chipset. The G20 steps things up a bit with a 48MP quad-camera setup, 64/128GB of storage, and the MediaTek 35 chip. Both phones will be eligible for two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.
Both the G10 and G20 will be available this month starting at €139 and €159, respectively, meaning anyone looking for the best Android phones under $200 might want to consider either model. The phones will be available in the Night colorway, while the G10 will also come in Dusk and the G20 will come in Glacier.
Nokia C-Series
Nokia is refreshing its C-series lineup with two new additions, the C10 and C20. Both devices feature HD+ displays that clock in at 6.5", 5MP cameras on the front and back, and 3,000mAh batteries. The Nokia C10 is 3G only and will come in 1/16GB, 1/32GB, and 2/16GB configurations. The C20 is a little more capable with LTE connectivity and 1/16GB, 2/32GB configurations.
The Nokia C10 will launch in June in Light Purple and Grey colorways starting at €75, and the Nokia C20 will launch this month starting at €89 and in Sand and Dark Blue colorways. If anything, these are decent options for anyone looking for the best phones for kids. Unfortunately, there's no mention of OS upgrade eligibility, but they will get two years of quarterly security updates.
Lastly, HMD Global is launching the new Nokia Lite Earbuds with an in-ear design, Bluetooth 5, and up to 36 hours of total playtime. The earbuds will also be available this month in Charcoal and Polar Sea colorways and will retail for just €39, making them a good option for anyone looking for the best cheap wireless earbuds.
