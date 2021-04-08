What you need to know Nokia is launching six new smartphones today, four of which are part of new lineups.

The X-series brings 5G smartphones to an affordable price point, and the G series offers extended battery life.

The new smartphones will start arriving globally later this month at a starting price as low as €75 ($86).

Since its return to the smartphone market, Nokia has made some of the best cheap Android phones on the market thanks to HMD Global. The designs may not stand out like the Lumia days of yore, but Nokia's smartphones often feature very sturdy builds, inoffensive designs which you can see in devices like the Nokia 5.4. That continues with Nokia's latest launch, which introduces six new smartphones and two new smartphone series, all of which offer great value, impressive battery life, and years of updates. Nokia X-Series

Nokia's new X-series represents the cream of the crop in Nokia's new mid-range smartphone offerings. Both the Nokia X10 and X20 offer visually identical designs with 6.67" FHD+ hole-punch displays, quad-camera systems with Zeiss optics, and striking colorways. Both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480, enabling 5G connectivity at some of the lowest price points. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Both smartphones differ in their camera specs; the Nokia X10 comes with a 48MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP Macro camera, whereas the Nokia X20 bumps up the main camera to a 64MP sensor. Configurations for the Nokia X10 include 6/64GB, 4/128GB, and 6/128GB models, and the X20 will be available in 6/128GB and 8/128GB configurations. Nokia touts two-day battery life for both smartphones, and they'll run Android 11 out of the box with three years of software and monthly security upgrades. The Nokia X10 will be available in Forest Green and Snow colorways this June, starting at just €309. The Nokia X20 will be released this May in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue colorways, starting at €359. Nokia G-Series