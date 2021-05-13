What you need to know
- The Nokia 2720 is coming to Verizon before the end of this month.
- Once available, it'll set you back $80.
- It's a flip phone with some extras like WhatsApp and Google Assistant.
Nokia's Android phones may not be the best Android phones on the block, but the HMD Global's been dabbling in reviving old form factor. It's relaunching the Nokia 2720 Flip 4G with Verizon by the end of this month. As with all Nokia and Verizon phones, the name will be tweaked a bit. It'll be the Nokia 2720 V Flip 4G.
The Nokia 2720 is a fairly old phone at this point, it initially was announced alongside the Nokia 7.2 back in 2019, but one of the benefits of flip phones is a certain timelessness. You're not buying this to keep up with Mr. and Mrs. Jones, you're making a deliberate choice to be retro and restrained, or you just long for simpler times. Whatever the reason, a market still exists for these kinds of phones.
That's also probably why Verizon feels comfortable releasing this phone in 2021. Sure, it's old, it's very T9 and not very Gboard, and you can kiss TikTok and Clubhouse goodbye, but that's not what you want this for. You still have WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Snake. For clear voice calls or use as a hotspot, there's 4G available.
If you're interested in picking this one up, it'll be landing on Verizon on May 20th for $80. Should you not be able to contain your excitement, you can pick the non-Verizon models up from other places.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
