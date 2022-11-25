Live
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals have to be seen to be believed
Find out why Chromebooks are storming the laptop scene.
Black Friday is underway and with it, we're seeing deals for everything from the best Android phones to the best smart home devices, and everywhere in between. This includes other devices too, such as the best Chromebooks, as now is the perfect time to grab a new laptop or ChromeOS tablet.
Arguably the best part about this all is that the Black Friday Chromebook deals aren't limited to just one or two retailers. Chances are, you'll be able to save a bunch of money on a new Chromebook, regardless of where you end up picking it up from. So without further adieu, here are the best Black Friday Chromebook deals that are available now!
Black Friday Chromebook deal retailers
- Walmart: Great Chromebook deals in all shapes and sizes
- Best Buy: Save up to $400
- Lenovo: Grab the best ChromeOS tablets
- HP: Save more than $200
- Amazon: Chromebooks starting from just $79
Our favorite Chromebook deals so far:
If you're looking for a Chromebook that can stand up to the elements, then you might want to check out this deal for the ASUS Chromebook C203XA. Not only does it feature a MIL-STD 810G durability rating, but it is also one of the best student Chromebooks.
Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and while the C203XA isn't one of the most powerful Chromebooks out there, it's still more than enough to help you get work done. But what really makes this one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals is that you can save $170 and grab this for just $79 from Amazon.
Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks on the market, offering something for pretty much any scenario. Just take the Flex 3 Chromebook, with its 11.6-inch display along with a lightweight and portable design. It won't any awards, but what you'll get is a cheap Chromebook with a convertible touchscreen display.
Even at its retail price of $179, the Flex 3 Chromebook is an intriguing option. But in another one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals, Best Buy has slashed the price by $80, bringing the Flex 3 down to $99.
There are a few different options within HP's Chromebook x360 lineup, but this specific deal is for the x360 14a. The 14-inch touchscreen display is perfect for getting some work done or sitting back and enjoying a movie at the end of a long day.
And with the convertible design, you can use this in a few different positions, even propping it up with the keyboard upside down. Walmart has some pretty incredible Black Friday Chromebook deals, and if you're intrigued by the Chromebook x360 14a, now's your chance to grab it. Normally, this Chromebook is priced at $299, but Walmart has these in stock for just $179.
