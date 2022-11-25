The best Black Friday Chromebook deals have to be seen to be believed

Black Friday is underway and with it, we're seeing deals for everything from the best Android phones to the best smart home devices, and everywhere in between. This includes other devices too, such as the best Chromebooks, as now is the perfect time to grab a new laptop or ChromeOS tablet.

Arguably the best part about this all is that the Black Friday Chromebook deals aren't limited to just one or two retailers. Chances are, you'll be able to save a bunch of money on a new Chromebook, regardless of where you end up picking it up from. So without further adieu, here are the best Black Friday Chromebook deals that are available now!

Black Friday Chromebook deal retailers

Our favorite Chromebook deals so far:

(Image credit: ASUS)

If you're looking for a Chromebook that can stand up to the elements, then you might want to check out this deal for the ASUS Chromebook C203XA. Not only does it feature a MIL-STD 810G durability rating, but it is also one of the best student Chromebooks.

Battery life is rated for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and while the C203XA isn't one of the most powerful Chromebooks out there, it's still more than enough to help you get work done. But what really makes this one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals is that you can save $170 and grab this for just $79 from Amazon.