The Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are now available to purchase on Google Fi.

Buyers can grab a $50 discount if they purchase it outright and activate a new line bringing the price points down to $199 for the Moto G Power and $249 for the Moto G Stylus. Alternatively, they can sign up for monthly plans which range from $8.29 for the Power to $10.38 for the Stylus.

While the G Power and G Stylus are Lenovo's newest mid-range efforts, they don't command equal value. Sure, they both have pretty good battery life, attractive designs, and good displays — but the lack of NFC is disappointing in 2020, and slow charging means you'll spend more time waiting for both phones to get up and running if that long battery dwindles.

In our G Stylus review, we noted:

By all measures, the Moto G Power is a better phone and deal, offering superb battery life and a true ultra-wide photo camera for some $50 less. And with the impending release of the Pixel 4a, which is expected to debut for $399, not only will the budget category become even more competitive, but the Pixel 3a will likely see its current $299 sale price go permanent. Head-to-head, the G Stylus just doesn't come close.

On the other hand, with the $50 discount from Fi, even purchasing both phones outright is beginning to look a little more attractive.