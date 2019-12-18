It's been quite a while since Motorola released a smartwatch, but the new Moto 360 is officially back — kind of. A new company, eBuyNow, is behind the release of this third-generation smartwatch, which still bears the Motorola branding. There have been some notable improvements to the smartwatch, which runs Wear OS, but it comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Nowadays, new wearables are being released left and right, so it's important to stand out from the crowd. While the Moto 360 has certainly improved in some areas, it lacks that special something. The first two models were undeniably popular, so if you were a fan of those, the new Moto 360 might have just enough to win you over. It has good battery life, impressive performance, decent activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, NFC payments, and Google Assistant. I wish there was more given the price tag, but those who are content with a relatively basic smartwatch experience may consider the Moto 360 to be a hit.

When you first lay your eyes on the new watch, you'll appreciate that the Moto 360 still sports a timeless design, but it takes a more modern approach. The 1.2-inch circular AMOLED is colorful and easy to read even when you're out in the sunlight. You'll have the option of enabling the always-on display so you won't need to shake your wrist around to see the time. There's no so-called "flat tire" at the bottom of the screen, which is a step in the right direction.

The two buttons on the right side of the watch are helpful as well. The top action button, which is also a rotating crown, will launch the app menu. The bottom button is customizable so that users can set as a shortcut to any app they'd like. Tiles come in handy for having quick and easy access to the information that matters most to you. The Moto 360 is fairly easy to navigate with swipes and taps on the touchscreen. Other than that, the Moto 360 is fairly easy to navigate with swipes and taps on the touchscreen. Swiping left to right will bring up Google Assistant while swiping right to left launches Google Fit. Swiping from the top will access quick settings, and swiping from the bottom will show notifications.

Category Spec Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100 Memory 1GB RAM, 8GB storage Display 1.2" Circular AMOLED (390x390) Dimensions 42.8 x 42.8 x 11.68mm, 52g Band 20mm replaceable Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n Battery 355mAh Waterproof rating 3ATM

The stunning stainless steel case is available in Phantom Black, Steel Gray, and Rose Gold. The Moto 360 is compatible with 20mm replaceable bands. Each watch comes with one silicone and one leather strap, both of which are fairly standard in terms of quality. There's also a decent selection of watch faces, all of which are customizable. Considering that the watch is running on the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and that memory has been increased, the performance is quite smooth this time around. As smooth as can be expected for a Wear OS smartwatch, that is.

Battery life and charging are both on point with this watch. You can start and end your day with the Moto 360 and still have some fuel left in the tank. Of course, this will vary depending on your usage. There is a "Time Only Mode" that automatically activates when the battery is low, which allows it to display the time for up to three days. The rapid charging from 0 to 100% in an hour is no joke, either. If you forgot to charge it at the end of the day, it can easily be fully recharged as you get ready in the morning. A day of battery life might not seem all that great, but it's not bad for a Wear OS smartwatch.

The Moto 360 may not be a fitness smartwatch per se, but it does succeed in offering the basics. Google Fit does what you need it to do, like count steps, calories, and distance. You'll also be able to choose from an array of different workouts. In addition to common workouts, like walking, biking, and strength training, there are also some other unique options. Some of these include backcountry skiing, beach volleyball, frisbee, and gymnastics. You can opt for a push-up, sit-up, or squat challenge as well. Moto 360 What needs work

Now it's time for the bad news. No matter which wrist I wore the watch on or how tight the band was, the Moto 360 struggled to take heart-rate readings. I was only able to receive a total of three accurate readings while wearing it over the course of a few days. Oddly enough, it was able to monitor my heart rate just fine when I used the guided breathing feature, so this could be an issue with the review unit. It might look nice, but the Moto 360 is simply uncomfortable to wear during light to moderate activity. However, that doesn't change the fact that it takes a few days to get used to the chunkiness of this watch. I have no complaints about how it looks, but users with tiny wrists may find it to be a tad too bulky. My qualms are more about how it feels on the wrist. It might look nice, but the Moto 360 is simply uncomfortable to wear during light to moderate activity, so I can't imagine attempting high-intensity workouts with this thing on my wrist. Google Assistant is a nice feature to have on any smartwatch, but the lack of a speaker takes the experience down a notch. This means any results for Google Assistant will be displayed on the screen, but you won't be able to hear them. It also means that while you can accept or reject calls from your wrist, you'll need to take them on your phone or a paired Bluetooth headset. Moto 360 Bottom line

So, should you buy it? Anyone looking for an attractive smartwatch with a solid feature set will appreciate the new Moto 360. After years of radio silence, there's no denying that this watch has made quite the comeback. You'll have all of the essentials, including GPS, NFC payments, Google Assistant, heart-rate monitoring, and activity tracking. If you're one of many disgruntled people waiting for Wear OS to get better, this may not be the one for you. Let's give credit where credit is due, though. The Moto 360 works with what Wear OS has to offer, but it still has its fair share of pitfalls. Those who have accepted it for what it is and are used to watches running this software won't be too fazed by the bumps in the road. 3.5 out of 5 Overall, despite its flaws, the Moto 360 is a modern take on a timeless classic that offers a smartwatch experience most people will enjoy. Admittedly, it would be nice if there were even one or two stand-out features given the expensive price tag. If you've got money to drop on a smartwatch and you don't have a major bone to pick with Wear OS, the Moto 360 is an outstanding choice.

If you're not particularly bothered by the fact that there's nothing extra remarkable about this smartwatch, but you can appreciate its improved performance and lovely design, the Moto 360 will serve you well. The new smartwatch is available for pre-order now with shipping set to begin on January 10.

