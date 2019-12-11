What you need to know
- The third-generation Moto 360 is officially available for pre-order.
- The stainless steel body comes in three different colors and it will set you back $350.
- Orders will begin shipping on January 10, 2020.
Back in October, we covered the return of the Moto 360, the first fully circular Android smartwatch. At the time, it was said the watch would go on sale at the beginning of December, and now it's officially available for pre-order from Moto360.com.
The new Moto 360 will set you back $350 and shipping begins on January 10, 2020. The stainless steel body comes in three color options including Steel Grey, Rose Gold, and Phantom Black, with matching silicone and leather straps included in the box.
For a quick refresher on the specs, the third-gen Moto 360 sports a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, includes 8GB of storage, and has a 355 mAh battery with support for quick charging. The smartwatch also features 3ATM water resistance and has been tested for swimming for up to 10,000 strokes.
The first Moto 360 was a game-changer for Wear OS (previously Android Wear) wearables because of its classic timepiece design. It had a huge following despite the flat tire on the display and was my first ever smartwatch. It's exciting to see it being resurrected, but it is important to note that unlike its predecessors, the third-gen Moto 360 is not being made by Motorola.
Instead, the Moto 360 name has been licensed out to eBuyNow which is manufacturing the new watches. Just something to keep in mind before you shell out $350 for your new smartwatch.
Wear OS
Moto 360
It's back, baby
The Moto 360 smartwatch has been resurrected and packs some of the latest smartwatch tech, including a Snapdragon 3100, 1GB of RAM, and 3ATM water resistance.
