What you need to know
- Official renders of the upcoming Moto G8 Power Lite have surfaced.
- The renders suggest the "Lite" model will have a largely similar design to the G8 Power.
- It is rumored to come with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 5000mAh battery.
Motorola expanded its budget smartphone lineup last month with the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. Similar to the Moto G7 Power released last year, the Moto G Power is aimed at users who prioritize battery life over other things. Now, renders showing a "Lite" version of the Moto G Power have leaked online.
According to Roland Quandt, the upcoming phone will be called the Moto G8 Power Lite. As can be seen in these renders, the G8 Power Lite will be nearly identical to the G Power from the outside. The phone has a similar hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner, although the "chin" at the bottom appears to be slightly thicker. At the back of the phone, we can see a triple-camera setup instead of the quad-camera array on the back of the Moto G Power. It also appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
If rumors are to be believed, the Moto G8 Power Lite will have a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset running under its hood, instead of the Snapdragon 665 inside the Moto G Power. While it will not be as powerful as the Moto G Power, the Lite model is expected to come with an identical 5,000mAh battery.
