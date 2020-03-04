Motorola expanded its budget smartphone lineup last month with the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power. Similar to the Moto G7 Power released last year, the Moto G Power is aimed at users who prioritize battery life over other things. Now, renders showing a "Lite" version of the Moto G Power have leaked online.

According to Roland Quandt, the upcoming phone will be called the Moto G8 Power Lite. As can be seen in these renders, the G8 Power Lite will be nearly identical to the G Power from the outside. The phone has a similar hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner, although the "chin" at the bottom appears to be slightly thicker. At the back of the phone, we can see a triple-camera setup instead of the quad-camera array on the back of the Moto G Power. It also appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.