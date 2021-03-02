What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed the key specs of three upcoming Moto G phones.
- Motorola's 'flagship' Moto G100 will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 90Hz FHD+ display.
- The company is also working on an affordable 5G budget phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G chipset.
Motorola expanded its budget smartphone lineup last month with the launch of the Moto G30 and Moto G10 phones. As per a new report from TechnikNews, the company's Moto G lineup could soon get a lot more confusing.
The new report claims Motorola is working on three more Moto G phones: Moto G50, Moto G100, and "Hanoip." Moto G50 will be the most affordable of the three upcoming Moto G phones and feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 480 chipset. It will also have a 90Hz HD+ screen, a 48MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Moto G100, on the other hand, will be the global version of the Edge S that was launched in China last month. It will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the camera department, the phone will have a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor. It will also offer a 90Hz FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The Moto G100 will be Motorola's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the best Android phones on the market right now.
Aside from the Moto G100 and Moto G50, Motorola is said to be working on a new mid-range Moto G phone codenamed "Hanoip." The device will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 processor and feature a 108MP main camera. Currently, the only Motorola phone with a 108MP camera is the company's flagship Edge+.
