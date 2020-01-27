What you need to know
- A render showing an upcoming stylus-toting Motorola phone has surfaced.
- Apart from the stylus, the render reveals a tiny hole-punch cutout and rounded corners.
- There is no word yet on the phone's tech specs.
A cryptic tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass had revealed last week that Motorola might be working on a new Verizon-exclusive flagship phone called the Edge+. Blass has now shared a render showing another upcoming Motorola smartphone, featuring a hole-punch display and a stylus.
As noted by Blass in his tweet, Motorola hasn't launched a stylus-toting phone in a very long time. While the Moto Z4 supports styluses, it doesn't come with one in the box.
From the front, the upcoming phone appears to be nearly identical to the Motorola One Action that the Lenovo-owned company launched in August last year. The only difference is that the upcoming phone has a smaller hole-punch cutout.
Unfortunately, there is no word on the phone's hardware specs or when it is likely to be launched. Its name too remains a mystery at this point. Going by the render, however, it looks like the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box.
While phones with styluses were popular during the Windows Mobile era, phones with pens aren't very popular anymore. The only popular (and successful) pen-toting phone lineup is Samsung's Galaxy Note series. It is possible that the upcoming Motorola mid-ranger will take on Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
The phone could be announced at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month, although the date on the screen in the render above suggests it will be unveiled sometime in April instead.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now pre-order Motorola’s foldable RAZR on Verizon for $1,500
Motorola's foldable RAZR reboot is finally up for pre-order in the U.S for $1,500.
Are you going to keep your Galaxy S10 throughout 2020?
There are a lot of exciting phones set to come out in 2020, but the Galaxy S10 still has plenty of kick left in it. If you own the phone, do you plan on keeping it throughout this year?
Samsung will give away Galaxy Buds+ with S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-orders
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series will be here before you know it, and when pre-orders open up, you'll be able to get your hands on the new Galaxy Buds+ for free.
The best Honor phones available right now
Huawei's ongoing trade ban has affected its Honor sub-brand as well, with the manufacturer launching fewer devices than usual last year. That said, we got to see a few standout phones in the likes of the Honor 20