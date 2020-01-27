A cryptic tweet from reliable leaker Evan Blass had revealed last week that Motorola might be working on a new Verizon-exclusive flagship phone called the Edge+. Blass has now shared a render showing another upcoming Motorola smartphone, featuring a hole-punch display and a stylus.

As noted by Blass in his tweet, Motorola hasn't launched a stylus-toting phone in a very long time. While the Moto Z4 supports styluses, it doesn't come with one in the box.

From the front, the upcoming phone appears to be nearly identical to the Motorola One Action that the Lenovo-owned company launched in August last year. The only difference is that the upcoming phone has a smaller hole-punch cutout.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the phone's hardware specs or when it is likely to be launched. Its name too remains a mystery at this point. Going by the render, however, it looks like the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box.

While phones with styluses were popular during the Windows Mobile era, phones with pens aren't very popular anymore. The only popular (and successful) pen-toting phone lineup is Samsung's Galaxy Note series. It is possible that the upcoming Motorola mid-ranger will take on Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The phone could be announced at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month, although the date on the screen in the render above suggests it will be unveiled sometime in April instead.

Best Motorola Phones in 2020

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.