Thankfully, both Samsung and Motorola fixed the initial issues with their 2020 foldable phones, and the Razr 5G in particular is a great option if you're looking to consider making the switch to a foldable form factor. What makes it that much more enticing is that you can get your hands on the Razr 5G right now for $999 , a full $400 off its launch price. That's a 29% discount on a phone that launched just two months ago.

We have seen plenty of great Android phones in 2020, and one particular segment that has seen a lot of momentum is foldable phones. While we got the first foldable phones last year, the first-gen models were plagued by issues.

The Razr 5G pays homage to the iconic flip phone, with Motorola rolling out an innovative design where the screen folds in half. The unique design is backed by robust hardware and 5G connectivity on all U.S. carriers, making this a stellar deal.

The early Black Friday deal on the Razr 5G means now is the ideal time to pick up your first foldable phone. The Razr 5G immediately evokes a feeling of familiarity if you've used a regular Razr flip phone in the past, and Motorola has done a fantastic job adapting the design for 2020.

The Razr 5G has two screens: there's a small 2.7-inch OLED screen at the front that lets you view notifications at a glance, and the phone flips outwards to reveal the 6.2-inch OLED display. You won't find a visible seam on the screen, and the hinge itself is secure enough that you don't have to worry about durability.

You're also getting decent hardware here: the Razr 5G has a Snapdragon 765G chipset and offers 5G connectivity on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. There's 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 48MP camera at the back and a 20MP camera up front, and a 2800mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

What the Razr 5G misses out in specs it more than makes up for in innovation, and the fact that it is now available for $999 means this is a deal you shouldn't pass up, particularly if you're looking to switch to a foldable phone this Black Friday.