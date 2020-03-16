Motorola today launched its foldable RAZR smartphone in India, nearly four months after it was officially unveiled.

The foldable smartphone has been priced at ₹1,24,999 ($1,683) in India, making it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. It will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart and major offline retail stores starting April 2. Pre-orders, however, are now open. Launch offers include ₹10,000 cashback on purchases made using Citibank debit and credit cards, double data and validity offer on Reliance Jio's 4,999 recharge plan, as well as discounts on MotoCare Accident Damage Protection Plan.

Motorola's RAZR may be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but it isn't quite as impressive when it comes to hardware. The foldable phone sports a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with HD+ resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 2.7-inch gOLED external display for notifications.

Under the hood, the RAZR runs on a Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It has a single 16MP camera at the rear, while a 5MP selfie camera sits above the main display for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on is a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging.