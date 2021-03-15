What you need to know
- Official renders of Motorola's upcoming Moto G100 have leaked online.
- The phone is the global version of the Motorola Edge S, which was launched in China last month.
- It is expected to come equipped with a 90Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, and a 5000mAh battery.
Motorola will soon unveil its first-ever Moto G series phone with a Snapdragon 800-series processor. Ahead of its formal unveiling, the first press renders of the phone have appeared online.
The official renders of the Moto G100 posted by TechnikNews seem to confirm that the Moto G100 will look nearly identical to the Edge S. It will feature dual selfie cameras on the top left corner of the display, a quad-camera array on the back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The only differences will be the color options and the dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone.
Like the Motorola Edge S, the Moto G100 is expected to have a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it will likely have a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone may include a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 3D time-of-flight sensor. Some of the other specs that the Moto G100 may share with the Edge S include a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, dual 16MP + 8MP selfie cameras, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
According to Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNews, the Moto G100 will be announced on March 25. The phone will take on the best Android phones in the value flagship segment right now — including Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5.
