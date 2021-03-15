Motorola will soon unveil its first-ever Moto G series phone with a Snapdragon 800-series processor. Ahead of its formal unveiling, the first press renders of the phone have appeared online.

The official renders of the Moto G100 posted by TechnikNews seem to confirm that the Moto G100 will look nearly identical to the Edge S. It will feature dual selfie cameras on the top left corner of the display, a quad-camera array on the back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The only differences will be the color options and the dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone.