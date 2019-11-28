Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola Mobility has released a teaser (via IndiaShopps) for an upcoming launch event in Brazil on December 3, where the company will be taking the wraps off the One Hyper. As confirmed by the teaser above, Motorola One Hyper will be the brand's first smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Thanks to the 32MP pop-up selfie camera, Motorola One Hyper will have a notchless display, which should make it more appealing to consumers who hate notches and hole-punches. As shown by the hands-on images of the smartphone that had surfaced online in September, it will have a vertical dual camera array on the back.

If rumors are to be believed, the One Hyper will come with a 64MP primary sensor and a secondary 8MP sensor for depth-sensing. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's 11nm Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-range smartphone is also tipped to sport a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 3,600mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to software, the Motorola One Hyper could be the first One series smartphone to ship with Android 10 right out of the box. What remains to be seen, however, is if the Motorola One Hyper will be a part of the Android One program.

Best Motorola Phones in 2019