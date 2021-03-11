Back in January, Motorola announced the first phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor in China, dubbed Edge S. The Lenovo-owned company has now started teasing the launch of the global version of the phone, which is rumored to arrive as the Moto G100.

While the official teaser released by Motorola doesn't confirm the phone's marketing name, it does confirm that the global variant will look nearly identical to the Edge S from every angle. In addition to giving us a "sneak peek" at the design, the teaser also confirms the presence of a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. Motorola will probably reveal more details about the Moto G100 in upcoming teasers. That said, the phone is likely to be identical to the Edge S in pretty much all areas.

Motorola Edge S sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. At the rear, it features a quad-camera array with a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a time-of-flight 3D sensor. The phone also comes equipped with dual selfie cameras: a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Some of the other key highlights of the Motorola Edge S include a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In China, the phone starts at just 1,999 yuan ($310), making it slightly more affordable than nearly all the best Android phones in its segment.