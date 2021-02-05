Motorola introduced three new Moto G series phones in the U.S. last month: Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Stylus (2021), and the Moto G Play. The Lenovo-owned company is soon expected to launch two new Moto G series phones for the global market, including one with a 90Hz display. The first renders of the upcoming phones have now appeared online, courtesy of Adam Conway from XDA Developers and Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNewsNet.

As you can see in the render above, the Moto G30 will not have the same modern design as the recently launched Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Stylus (2021) phones. Instead, it will have a waterdrop notch display similar to the Moto G Play. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup, which is rumored to include a 64MP main sensor. Rumors also suggest the phone will feature a 90Hz display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. Even though its design isn't the most exciting, the Moto G30 is likely to hold its own against the best cheap Android phones, thanks to its solid specs.