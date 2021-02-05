What you need to know
- The first renders of Motorola's upcoming Moto G series phones have surfaced.
- Both the Moto G30 and Moto G10 will feature quad rear cameras and a waterdrop notch display.
- An entry-level Moto E series phone called the Moto E7 Power is also on the way.
Motorola introduced three new Moto G series phones in the U.S. last month: Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Stylus (2021), and the Moto G Play. The Lenovo-owned company is soon expected to launch two new Moto G series phones for the global market, including one with a 90Hz display. The first renders of the upcoming phones have now appeared online, courtesy of Adam Conway from XDA Developers and Nils Ahrensmeier from TechnikNewsNet.
As you can see in the render above, the Moto G30 will not have the same modern design as the recently launched Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Stylus (2021) phones. Instead, it will have a waterdrop notch display similar to the Moto G Play. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup, which is rumored to include a 64MP main sensor. Rumors also suggest the phone will feature a 90Hz display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. Even though its design isn't the most exciting, the Moto G30 is likely to hold its own against the best cheap Android phones, thanks to its solid specs.
The Moto G10, on the other hand, will have an HD+ resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will have a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. Similar to the Moto G30, the Moto G10 will also come with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Along with the two new Moto G series phones, Motorola is apparently also working on a new Moto E series phone called the Moto E7 Power. The leaked render of the Moto E7 Power reveals a waterdrop notch screen and a dual-camera setup at the rear. It is rumored to feature MediaTek's Helio P22 chipset and a large 5,000mAh battery.
