Many of the best Android phones already support a wireless Android Auto experience, but the vast majority of in-car head units still rely on tethered connections. That's where Motorola's new dongle comes in, adding wireless support to your existing USB-enabled Android Auto unit.

Motorola announced a new wireless car adapter for Android Auto called MA1 at CES 2022, allowing drivers to connect to their vehicle's infotainment system without pulling out a cord. The new dongle was developed in collaboration with SGW Global.

"The Motorola MA1 eliminates the need to plug your phone into your car's infotainment system every time you get in your car, allowing for easy access to your favorite navigation apps," said Dave Carroll, executive director of strategic brand partnerships at Motorola.