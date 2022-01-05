What you need to know
- Motorola has introduced a new dongle that enables wireless Android Auto on your car.
- The Motorola MA1 wireless car adapter is developed in collaboration with SGW Global.
- It boasts a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection for fast media transmission.
Many of the best Android phones already support a wireless Android Auto experience, but the vast majority of in-car head units still rely on tethered connections. That's where Motorola's new dongle comes in, adding wireless support to your existing USB-enabled Android Auto unit.
Motorola announced a new wireless car adapter for Android Auto called MA1 at CES 2022, allowing drivers to connect to their vehicle's infotainment system without pulling out a cord. The new dongle was developed in collaboration with SGW Global.
"The Motorola MA1 eliminates the need to plug your phone into your car's infotainment system every time you get in your car, allowing for easy access to your favorite navigation apps," said Dave Carroll, executive director of strategic brand partnerships at Motorola.
The dongle is easy to use and works with any in-car head unit that supports wired Android Auto. You can connect the MA1 adapter via USB to your car and pair it with your phone via Bluetooth. The dongle then enables you to send media files over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection, eliminating the need for a cord between your phone and the head unit.
MA1, like previous wireless car adapters such as Carsifi and AAWireless, addresses one of the worst things about Android Auto by allowing car owners to access it wirelessly without breaking the bank. In most cases, wireless Android Auto requires an expensive Wi-Fi connection, so many vehicles are still limited to wired Android Auto connections.
The new dongle will be available from January 28 for $89.95 via the Motorola Sound website. Your device must be running Android 11 or higher to use Android Auto wirelessly on your head unit. It should also be noted that the dongle doesn't install Android Auto on vehicles, so make sure that your car already has it.
