One of the biggest takeaways from MWC 2019 is that foldable phones are a thing and they'll be here very, very soon. Samsung has the Galaxy Fold, Huawei wowed us with the Mate X, and now Motorola confirmed that it too is working on its own folding phone. Speaking with Engadget, Motorola's VP of Global product, Dan Dery, said:

We started to work on foldables a long time ago. And we have been doing a lot of iteration... ...[Motorola has] no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market.

One, Motorola is working on a foldable phone. Two, if the company doesn't want to be last to market, that means we can likely expect it to be released sooner rather than later seeing as how Samsung's Galaxy Fold will be launching on April 26.

If you recall about a month ago, that's when the first report broke about Motorola working on a $1,500 foldable phone resembling its iconic RAZR handsets. Not too long after that, a patent was revealed showing what the phone could potentially look like. Dery went on to say:

We have been testing a plastic OLED device with plastic film on top. The fact that you're touching [that kind of display] with your nails is scratching it. It has a short life right away; it starts dying the day you unpack it. But it's beautiful. That first day, it's beautiful.