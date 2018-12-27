This past August, Motorola released a phone in China known as the P30. It was essentially a mashup of the iPhone X and Huawei P20, and just a few months following its debut, we already have leaked renders of its successor — the Motorola P40.

Similar to the Honor View 20 that was unveiled on December 26, the Motorola P40 has a large 6.2-inch display with slim bezels and a hole-punch style notch at the top left. That hole-punch houses the P40's front-facing camera and serves as an alternative to the traditional notch that sits in the top-middle of the screen.

Other things worth pointing out are dual rear cameras (one of which appears to be a 48MP lens), a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C charging port, and dimensions of 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7mm.

Along with the new design, the biggest difference with the P40 compared to the P30 is that it will likely see an international release in markets other than just China. There's also Android One branding on the back of the phone, indicating that it'll ship with a stock build of Android (most likely Pie).

There's currently no word on the P40's release date or pricing, but even so, is this a phone you think you'll consider buying in 2019?

