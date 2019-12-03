Motorola will be launching its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera later today, called the One Hyper. Right before its formal launch, press renders of the phone have surfaced, courtesy of German publication WinFuture.de .

Since hands-on images showing the Motorola One Hyper's design had already been leaked in September, the press renders don't reveal any surprises. They only give us a clearer look at the phone from nearly every angle.

Thanks to a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, the One Hyper's 6.39-inch FHD+ display will not feature a notch or hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone, we see a dual-camera setup, along with a laser AF module, an LED flash, as well as a circular fingerprint sensor. It will have a 64MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the phone will be sold in a single configuration in most markets, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,600mAh battery.

When it comes to software, the One Hyper is tipped to ship with the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box, although it remains to be seen if it will be a part of the Android One program.

