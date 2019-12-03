What you need to know
- Press renders of the Motorola One Hyper have leaked ahead of the smartphone's formal debut later today.
- The Motorola One Hyper will be the company's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera.
- It will have a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor.
Motorola will be launching its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera later today, called the One Hyper. Right before its formal launch, press renders of the phone have surfaced, courtesy of German publication WinFuture.de.
Since hands-on images showing the Motorola One Hyper's design had already been leaked in September, the press renders don't reveal any surprises. They only give us a clearer look at the phone from nearly every angle.
Thanks to a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, the One Hyper's 6.39-inch FHD+ display will not feature a notch or hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone, we see a dual-camera setup, along with a laser AF module, an LED flash, as well as a circular fingerprint sensor. It will have a 64MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP depth sensor.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
The smartphone is expected to be powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the phone will be sold in a single configuration in most markets, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,600mAh battery.
When it comes to software, the One Hyper is tipped to ship with the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box, although it remains to be seen if it will be a part of the Android One program.
Have you downloaded the December 2019 security patch?
Google's officially begun rolling out the December 2019 security patch to Pixel devices. Have you downloaded it yet?
The FBI says FaceApp could be a 'potential counterintelligence threat'
A report suggests that the FBI believes FaceApp is a "potential counterintelligence threat" because of its links to Russia.
Samsung’s next foldable phone will reportedly be priced under $1,000
The next foldable smartphone from Samsung will reportedlly cost less than half as much as the Galaxy Fold.
These cases will help save your Moto One Zoom from accidental disasters
Motorola has finally released the Moto One Zoom with its quad-camera goodness. Now, it would be a travesty if something were to happen to the device and you didn't have a case on it. Luckily, we have found the best cases for you to consider for the One Zoom.