What you need to know
- Input recently reported on damage to the display of its Motorola RAZR within the first week of using it.
- The author surmised that the peeling damage was caused by the colder temperatures.
- Motorola has issued a statement that the RAZR "underwent extreme temperature testing" and that it has "full confidence" in the display.
When Samsung first launched the Galaxy Fold, it ran into issues with the display that prompted a recall before it ever even shipped to consumers. That was nearly a year ago, and now we have a new generation of folding phones hitting the shelves, this time utilizing an entirely different form factor. However, initial reports are showing, it doesn't pay to be an early adopter of folding phones, especially when they retail for well over $1000.
On February 16, 2020, Input reported that the display on its Motorola RAZR began to break and peel after only having the phone for a week. Not only had the lamination layer begun to peel away at the crease, but it was also affecting the touch response in that area. To make matters worse, the display continued to get damaged the more the phone was opened and closed.
As to what caused this damage, the author surmised that it must have been the cold weather, and this issue may not be isolated to the RAZR. Recently, there was a tweet from a user who bought the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip showing similar damage at the crease of his brand new phone. Like the author from Input, he also assumed the likely cause of this was the cold weather.
However, Motorola has issued a response stating that the RAZR "underwent extreme temperature testing" and that it has "full confidence" in the display.
We have full confidence in razr's display, and do not expect consumers to experience display peeling as a result of normal use. As part of its development process, razr underwent extreme temperature testing. As with any mobile phone, Motorola recommends not storing (e.g., in a car) your phone in temperatures below -4 degrees Fahrenheit and above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If consumers experience device failure related to weather during normal use, and not as a result of abuse or misuse, it will be covered under our standard warranty. For more warranty information, please visit: www.motorola.com/device-legal.
Hopefully, these are just isolated cases, because when you drop over a grand on a new phone, the last thing you want is for it to break on you. If you're still interested in the RAZR, you may want to have a look at our review first, where Nirave concluded that, it offers "too many compromises for too much money."
Folding phones
Motorola RAZR
Too much compromise for too much money
The Motorola RAZR is a unique folding phone with all the nostalgia of the original RAZR phone and a new futuristic folding design. Unfortunately, it lacks in the specs department, and so far, the durability of the phone is in question.
