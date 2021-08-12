What you need to know
- Motorola has introduced yet another new Moto G series phone.
- The new Moto G60s features MediaTek's Helio G95 chipset and a large 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- It starts at R$2,499 (about $479) in Brazil.
Motorola has quietly launched a new mid-range phone called the Moto G60S. The phone is similar to the Moto G60 in a few areas, but comes with faster charging and a different chipset.
Like the Moto G60, the new Moto G60s sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Instead of the G60's Snapdragon 732G, however, the Moto G60S features MediaTek's "gaming-focused" Helio G95 chipset. Motorola has paired the 12nm chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
In the camera department, Motorola's latest Moto G series phone features a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera on the front.
The Moto G60S packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Motorola claims you can get up to 12 hours of battery life from 12 minutes of charging. As you would expect, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box.
The new Moto G60S is currently listed on Motorola's Brazil website for R$2,499 (about $479). While there's no word on international availability yet, it is likely that the phone will make its way to a few other markets in the near future to challenge the best cheap Android phones, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Teracube 2e is a more sustainable phone that you can afford
The Teracube 2e is not the best phone you can buy, but it's not trying to be. What it is is a darn good budget device that will last longer than you'd bargained for, while doing some good for the planet in the process.
Nier Reincarnation hides its great Nier-ness in a meh gacha title
Square Enix's latest Nier game is a mobile gacha title with an autobattle system and a cast of strange warriors. When it plays like a Nier title, it's fun and beautiful. When it remembers it's a gacha title, it's about as boring as mobile games get.
6 things to know before buying a Power Delivery charger or power bank
USB-C Power Delivery has opened up whole new worlds of charging convenience, but there's more to buying a new Power Delivery wall charger or portable charger than seeing PD in the title and high wattage. Here's what to look for when buying the best charger.
These are the best cases for your Moto G Power (2021)
The Moto G Power (2021) isn't the most expensive Android phone around, but that doesn't mean that you don't want to keep it looking good. Protect it with some of the best cases we've found.