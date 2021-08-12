Motorola has quietly launched a new mid-range phone called the Moto G60S. The phone is similar to the Moto G60 in a few areas, but comes with faster charging and a different chipset.

Like the Moto G60, the new Moto G60s sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Instead of the G60's Snapdragon 732G, however, the Moto G60S features MediaTek's "gaming-focused" Helio G95 chipset. Motorola has paired the 12nm chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Motorola's latest Moto G series phone features a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera on the front.

The Moto G60S packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Motorola claims you can get up to 12 hours of battery life from 12 minutes of charging. As you would expect, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box.

The new Moto G60S is currently listed on Motorola's Brazil website for R$2,499 (about $479). While there's no word on international availability yet, it is likely that the phone will make its way to a few other markets in the near future to challenge the best cheap Android phones, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung's Galaxy A42 5G.