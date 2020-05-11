What you need to know
- Motorola has started updating the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power phones to Android 10.
- The update brings new gesture navigation, a system-wide dark mode, privacy and security enhancements, smart replies, as well as easier Wi-Fi sharing.
- It is being rolled out in stages.
In January this year, Motorola released the stable Android 10 update for the Moto G7 Plus. Nearly five months later, the Lenovo-owned company has finally started rolling out (via PhoneArena) the Android 10 update for the standard Moto G7.
As per the official Motorola update tracker page, the Android 10 update for the Moto G7 began rolling out on May 7. The update is being rolled out in batches, and is expected to hit all Moto G7 units in the country by June 7. In the coming weeks, however, the update will likely expand to a few other markets as well.
As per some users on Reddit, the stable Android 10 update is now available for the Moto G7 Supra and Moto G7 Power as well. In case you aren't aware, the Moto G7 Supra is just a rebadged variant of the Moto G7 Power sold by Cricket Wireless in the U.S.
The Android 10 update brings a bunch of new features to the two phones, including a new system-wide dark mode, smart replies, gesture navigation, greater privacy controls, security improvements, and more. As confirmed by Motorola already, the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power will not receive any more OS updates.
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power is a competitively priced budget Android smartphone that offers fantastic battery life, a versatile triple-camera setup, and clean Android software.
