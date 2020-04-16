What you need to know
- Motorola's upcoming Edge and Edge Plus phones have surfaced on the Google Play Console.
- The Motorola Edge+ is slated to be launched at an "E-vent" on April 22.
- Although Motorola hasn't confirmed it yet, we expect the vanilla Edge to be announced at the same event next week.
Motorola recently confirmed that it will be announcing its next flagship Android phone at a virtual event on April 22. Ahead of the "E-vent," the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the vanilla Motorola Edge have appeared on the Google Play Console. While the Play Console listings do not reveal their full specs sheets, they do corroborate some of the previously leaked information.
According to the Play Console listing for the Edge+, the upcoming Motorola flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It also reaffirms the presence of a Full HD+ resolution display. The Motorola Edge, on the other hand, will be powered by a Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. Like the Edge+, the vanilla Motorola Edge will feature a Full HD+ resolution display. Unsurprisingly, both the phones will run Android 10 out of the box.
Purported live images of the vanilla Edge have also surfaced online, courtesy of Pricebaba and Mobilissimo. The images reveal a hole-punch display and a triple-camera array on the back of the phone. The Motorola Edge will have a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Motorola Edge+ will also feature triple rear cameras, but with a more impressive 108MP main sensor.
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power is a relatively affordable mid-range Android phone that features a modern design, triple rear cameras, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and also comes with 2i nano-coating to protect it against accidental spills and light rain.
