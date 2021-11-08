Motorola may be hoping to make a splash before the end of the year with the rumored flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

According to Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews, Motorola is preparing to launch its next flagship device based on Qualcomm's next premium Snapdragon platform. The chipset will likely be dubbed the Snapdragon 898 and power plenty of the best Android phones in 2022.

The device is said to have a 144Hz FHD+ OLED display and two 50MP cameras on the rear. One of them is said to be the same sensor from the Huawei P50, whereas the ultrawide may be the Samsung JN1. The cameras will be rounded out with a third 2MP tertiary sensor and a front selfie camera with a whopping 60MP resolution and 4K recording.

A 5,000mAh battery would power the device, which could be topped off at 68W charging speeds.

Internally, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to have 128 or 256GB of storage and 8 or 12GB of RAM. There's also sub-6 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and it will run Android 12 out of the box. Unfortunately, it's only IP52 rated, and there's no word on NFC support, which isn't always a given with Motorola phones. Additionally, it's expected to be updated to at least Android 13, but it's unclear where support lies beyond that.

So far, the device sounds reasonably impressive, and in many ways, would best this year's Motorola Edge (2021) with a flagship chipset, although of course, take this with a grain of salt until Motorola makes an official announcement. Qualcomm is gearing up for its Tech Summit later this month, where it will unveil its new Snapdragon platform, and Motorola is expected to attend, so we'll likely hear more then.