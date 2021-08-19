What you need to know
- The new Motorola Edge is now official in the U.S.
- It comes with a 6.8-inch 144Hz display and a 6nm Snapdragon 778G chipset.
- The mid-ranger will go on sale in the U.S. from September 2 for $500.
The Motorola Edge was one of the best Android phones that the Lenovo-owned company released last year, offering a flagship-like experience at $700. Motorola has now launched a successor to the Motorola Edge, featuring improved specs and a more competitive price tag.
The Motorola Edge (2021) sports a 6.8-inch LCD Max Vision display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 576Hz touch response. It is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a decent upgrade over the Snapdragon 765 chipset inside last year's Edge.
The Motorola Edge (2021) is also a massive upgrade over its predecessor in the camera department. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 1/1.52" 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it uses a 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology.
Motorola's latest mid-ranger for the North American market also offers a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. The phone runs a pure version of Android 11 with Motorola's My UX enhancements on top. It also offers ThinkShield for Mobile, which is basically Motorola's answer to Samsung Knox.
The Motorola Edge (2021) will be available unlocked from Best Buy, B&H, Amazon, and Motorola.com starting September 2. Motorola has priced the phone at $700 in the U.S., but it will be available for a "discounted" price of $500 for a limited time. Verizon and Spectrum Mobile will also begin selling the new Motorola Edge in the coming months. In Canada, the mid-ranger will be released sometime later this year.
