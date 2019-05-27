We got a good look at the design of the Moto Z4 earlier this month thanks to leaked renders, and we now have more details about the device. Motorola inadvertently put the phone on sale at Amazon for $499 , and the listing was up long enough for a customer to buy the phone. What's even more surprising is that the phone was actually delivered to the customer, who posted camera samples on Reddit and an unboxing video:

Interestingly, additional sleuthing by /u/mblaser over on Reddit suggests Motorola will also release a Motoo Z4 Force. A screen protector listing for the device that's also up on Amazon shows off a render with ultra-thin bezels, and the listing says that it will fit "ONLY fit the Moto Z4 Force" and not any other phone. We'll have to wait to hear more about the device, but rumors suggest the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM, and a 3230mAh battery.

Amazon took down the Moto z4 listing shortly after the Reddit post went live, but we know what the Moto Z4 will be packing. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display, Snapdragon 675, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 3600mAh battery with 15W wired charging, and a headphone jack. The phone has a 48MP camera at the back that uses pixel binning to output 12MP photos, and there's a 25MP shooter at the front.

The Moto Z4 also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate cards up to 2TB. It has P2i splash-proof nano-coating, a chassis built out of series 6000 aluminum, and a 2.5D curved glass finish at the front protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Finally, the Moto Z4 will be compatible with all four major carriers in the U.S.

The specs on offer sound decent enough, but the Amazon listing pegged the phone at $499. There's also a bundle that includes a Moto 360 Camera that was also listed at $499, but that was likely an error. The price tag puts the Moto Z4 above the likes of the Pixel 3a series, and at that price Motorola has to nail the camera for the device to be a viable alternative to Google's offering in the mid-range segment.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.