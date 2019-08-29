The Moto G7, which was announced in February this year, is still among the best budget Android smartphones that you can buy in the U.S. While a successor to the Moto G7 is likely to arrive only by early next year, the folks over at XDA Developers have obtained some specifications of an upcoming Moto G smartphone that they say could be either the Moto G8 or the G8 Plus.

As per the XDA Developers report, Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm's 11nm Snapdragon 665 chipset. While it may not be the most powerful mid-range mobile chipset out there, the Snapdragon 665 is marginally more powerful than the Snapdragon 632 chipset powering the Moto G7.

When it comes to display size and resolution, the Moto G8 will not be very different from its predecessor. It is expected to have a 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be offered in multiple storage variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

As for the camera hardware, the report suggests the Moto G8 will have a triple camera setup at the rear. The phone will feature a 48MP primary sensor with 4-in-1 pixel binning, secondary 16MP wide-angle camera, and a tertiary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone is tipped to have a 25MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In addition to the Moto G8, a few alleged tech specs of the Moto G8 Play have also been revealed. The Moto G8 Play will reportedly come with an HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P60 or P70 chipset under the hood. It will also include up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Similar to the current Moto G7 series, the Moto G8 series phones will not be part of the Android One program. They will include a few UI customizations as well as Motorola apps like Moto Actions and Moto Display.

