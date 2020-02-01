Earlier in the week, and thanks to Evan Blass, we learned that Motorola was planning to launch its first stylus-equipped phone since the Windows Mobile era. And it's thanks to him, again, that we now know what the phone — or possibly series of phones — will be called:

As has already been sporadically reported, this will indeed come to market as the Moto G Stylus (and NOT, ahem, the Motorola Edge+).

This also confirms the stylus-bearing phone is not the flagship that Motorola is reportedly also readying for launch this year. That becomes even more evident once we consider the purported specs of the Moto G Stylus, which 9to5Google reports include a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moreover, over the past couple of days, we've even gotten a much better look at the phone, thanks to hands-on images of what is supposedly the Moto G Stylus sent to Mexican publication Xataka: