What you need to know
- Motorola's upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite rival will be called the Moto G Stylus.
- Hands-on images of the phone were also leaked earlier this week.
- Under its hood is a Snapdragon 665 paired with 4GB of RAM and a mammoth 5,000mAh battery.
Earlier in the week, and thanks to Evan Blass, we learned that Motorola was planning to launch its first stylus-equipped phone since the Windows Mobile era. And it's thanks to him, again, that we now know what the phone — or possibly series of phones — will be called:
As has already been sporadically reported, this will indeed come to market as the Moto G Stylus (and NOT, ahem, the Motorola Edge+).
This also confirms the stylus-bearing phone is not the flagship that Motorola is reportedly also readying for launch this year. That becomes even more evident once we consider the purported specs of the Moto G Stylus, which 9to5Google reports include a Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Moreover, over the past couple of days, we've even gotten a much better look at the phone, thanks to hands-on images of what is supposedly the Moto G Stylus sent to Mexican publication Xataka:
If you squint a little at the bottom right, you can see the stylus hanging out from the phone, confirming that the phone will, indeed, include housing for the pen. Whether or not it's an active stylus is unclear at the moment.
We'll likely hear more about the phone — and the Snapdragon 865-powered Motorola flagship — at MWC next month.
Motorola has officially sold 100 million Moto G phones
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Service appears to be restored across most U.S. carriers
Having trouble making a call or sending a text? Regardless of your phone carrier, outages are being reported all across the U.S. Thankfully, a couple of hours after reports first started coming in, things seem to be settling down.
Are folding displays or dual screens better? The answer is ... complicated.
Foldable screens and dual displays are a hot topic in the PC and phone worlds this year, and each category has its advantages. Here are some examples.
Happy Wheels has finally rolled its way onto the Play Store
Enjoy the wacky, ultra-violent fun of Happy Wheels on the go!
These cases let you play around with the Moto G8 Play with no fears
The Moto G8 Play is finally here and sports some impressive specs for what you get in the package. In order to keep that investment protected, we have found the best cases you can get today!