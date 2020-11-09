Mint Mobile now tracks your data usage to help you pick the right plan

Mint Mobile will now help you save money if you're on its $30 a month unlimited plan. Shared on Twitter, Mint Mobile's Ryan Reynolds says that research shows most people don't actually take full advantage of unlimited data plans. Instead, they end up often sticking around 6GB. While that may seem a little low for some, for others it may be right on the mark. Especially with the proliferation of public WiFi, even giving access to the fastest 5G may not a priority for most people.

The company will now run a tool that automatically tracks your spending and will recommend you a lower-priced plan if you don't take full advantage of your "Unliminted" plan. You'll still be able to keep your unlimited plan if you're a super-user who wants it, it'll just give you the option to opt out should you want to.

It's worth noting that most people who do purchase unlimited data plans probably do so for peace of mind. You may always use 12GB of data on the regular, but you don't want to suddenly run out of data at 2am in the middle of nowhere because you were streaming too much YouTube the night before. For people with irregular usage patterns, that's worth thinking about before switching away from an unlimited plan.