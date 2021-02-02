Mint Mobile increased data for free and Ryan Reynolds got beat up for it

What you need to know
- Mint Mobile is raising its data limits in each of its tiers, at no extra cost to customers.
- The data increase is available for existing and new Mint Mobile subscribers.
- Ryan Reynolds reportedly got beat up by AT&T and Verizon because of its data increase... just kidding.
Mint Mobile subscribers will be happy to learn that one of the best 5G carriers is raising its data limits for each of its tiered data plans. The best part is that there's no extra cost for this increase, and subscribers can get more out of their data plan for the same.
We've got some hot news. The data limit on every Mint plan is increased…for free. We'll repeat. We're giving you more data, but keeping plan prices right where they are. Why? Because we're all about you. If you're already a Mint customer, keep an eye on your Mint account to watch that free* data go up. If you're not, well, it seems like we just gave you a pretty solid reason to become one.
Mint Mobile sells three-month data plans, but you can also purchase six month and 12-month plans. The data tiers for Mint Mobile are now as follows (three month costs):
3GB4GB of data — $45 ($15/month) 8GB10GB of data — $60 ($20/month) 12GB15GB of data — $75 ($25/month)
- Unlimited data — $90 ($30/month)
As the owner of Mint Mobile, Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to promote the new data increase, joking that AT&T and Verizon weren't too kind to him over the move.
If you're unfamiliar with Mint Mobile, it's a mobile MVNO that's owned by Ryan Reynolds and utilizes T-Mobile's blazing-fast LTE and 5G networks for a low cost. You can purchase a smartphone straight from the carrier, or bring your own device, which is one of the main differences between Mint Mobile and another popular carrier like Visible, which only works with certain devices.
Prepaid made easy
Mint Mobile
Plans that fit your lifestyle.
We continue to be impressed by the offerings at Mint Mobile, giving customers an easy way to get inexpensive data plans that best fit their needs. Now, Mint Mobile customers are getting even more out of their plans, with access to T-Mobile's 5G network and more data per plan at no extra cost.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
App Lab is Facebook's answer to Sidequest, coming in February to Quest
The February 2021 Oculus Quest update, also known as Oculus firmware v25, brings a massive list of new features including Facebook Messenger and the new indie App Lab.
Turns out that Huawei's HarmonyOS is really just Android
Huawei did the right thing by using the open-source bits of Android. Then it stuffed its foot straight into its mouth to try and hide it.
Control looks amazing on PS5, but the game needs more DualSense
Control Ultimate Edition is a gorgeous technical showcase on PS5, but the DualSense support it was given is pretty minimal. If anything, it's just a taste at what Remedy can pull off in the future.
Protect your Galaxy S10 5G with these great screen protectors
The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is an incredible device and is already ahead of its time, but you'll want to make sure you protect your investment. Here are the best screen protectors that you can get for the S10 5G.