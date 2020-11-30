Mint Mobile will give you three free months of service when you buy three. Mint Mobile has a plan that works for just about anyone with 3GB, 8GB, 12GB, and unlimited data plans.

A lot of carriers have Cyber Monday deals on phones and accessories, but Mint Mobile is taking it to the next level with a buy three get three free deal on service . When you sign up for three months of service with any of Mint's four data plans, you get an extra three months for free. That's six months for the price of three. If you were looking to try out a new carrier or just want some affordable data for your new Android phone , Mint Mobile is a great choice. Keep in mind, this deal is only available with new activations.

Mint Mobile's main draw is its data plans, which offer greater savings when you sign up for a longer-term. The longer the term you buy, the greater your potential savings. The minimum term for Mint Mobile is three months but with this current Cyber Monday promotion, Mint will include three extra months. If you were looking to try out Mint Mobile but were afraid to commit to the longer terms, this is a great time to find out if the carrier and its network is a good fit for you.

Mint Mobile's plans all include unlimited talk and text with free calls to Mexico and Canada. All plans also come with unlimited 2G data so there's no need to worry if you go over your monthly allotment. Three-month plans start at 3GB of data for $15 per month, $25 per month for 8GB, and $25 per month for 12GB. All of these plans can use all of their data as a mobile hotspot so if you work away from home, this can be a good backup SIM. There is also an unlimited plan that comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data.

Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network for service so if you have an unlocked 5G phone that works with T-Mobile's network, all you need is the Mint Mobile SIM card. Just make sure to activate your service before the end of the year so the promotion will apply.