The 2020-21 NFL season was nothing short of a wild ride, but things are coming to a close. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC North we have the Vikings vs Lions, two teams that have each lost the last three games. However, this determines the last place in the division, and potentially draft order, so here's how to watch it live.
Both of these teams have had an up and down season, to say the least, but at times it looked like all hope was lost in Detroit. Honestly, I didn't realize these two teams had such a similar record, which makes for a more exciting game than originally thought.
Minnesota Vikings sit at (6-9) as they take on the (5-10) Detroit Lions. Matt Stafford is a bit beat up and didn't practice for part of the week so that's something we'll have to keep an eye on as the game continues. More importantly, Vikings All-star RB Dalvin Cook will miss the game after the sudden and tragic death of his father.
As a result, expect an even bigger role for rookie WR Jefferson, not to mention Alexander Mattison out of the backfield. Even with Dalvin Cook missing the game the Vikings are still a 7-point favorite, plus they already beat Detroit earlier in the season by two touchdowns. Some call it trash football, we call it the last game of the season and a show worth watching, so keep reading for more information.
Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: When and where?
The Vikings have to go into a cold Ford Field in Detroit that's expecting snow and rain during the game. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions online from outside your country
NFL fans living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts. It's the last game of the season, so you might as well see it.
VPNs are super simple to use, plus provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 choice thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Vikings game on Sunday.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions online in the U.S.
The Lions vs Vikings game is on FOX this week, which makes it easier to watch. Tune-in with your cable package, or log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Then, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer FOX Sports. We recommend FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game each season, plus the playoffs, but at this point, you might just wanna snag the free trial.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions live in the UK
UK fans can use the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Oddly Sky Sports only has one game listed to end the season here for Week 17, the Steelers game, so this matchup isn't an option. However, you can watch the Vikes game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting at home.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions live in Canada
Canadian NFL fans can use the streaming service DAZN to watch the Vikings and Lions. Actually, DAZN owns the rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, not to mention several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. You can see each score with NFL RedZone, which is a nice bonus.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions live in Australia
And finally, we can't forget about Australian NFL fans. As long as you have ESPN you'll likely be able to stream a few games. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or check Foxtel, as they have ESPN on several packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL.
Either way, enjoy the game and hopefully your team has better luck next year.
