The 2020-21 NFL season was nothing short of a wild ride, but things are coming to a close. Sitting at the bottom of the NFC North we have the Vikings vs Lions, two teams that have each lost the last three games. However, this determines the last place in the division, and potentially draft order, so here's how to watch it live.

Both of these teams have had an up and down season, to say the least, but at times it looked like all hope was lost in Detroit. Honestly, I didn't realize these two teams had such a similar record, which makes for a more exciting game than originally thought.

Minnesota Vikings sit at (6-9) as they take on the (5-10) Detroit Lions. Matt Stafford is a bit beat up and didn't practice for part of the week so that's something we'll have to keep an eye on as the game continues. More importantly, Vikings All-star RB Dalvin Cook will miss the game after the sudden and tragic death of his father.

As a result, expect an even bigger role for rookie WR Jefferson, not to mention Alexander Mattison out of the backfield. Even with Dalvin Cook missing the game the Vikings are still a 7-point favorite, plus they already beat Detroit earlier in the season by two touchdowns. Some call it trash football, we call it the last game of the season and a show worth watching, so keep reading for more information.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: When and where?

The Vikings have to go into a cold Ford Field in Detroit that's expecting snow and rain during the game. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions online from outside your country

NFL fans living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts. It's the last game of the season, so you might as well see it.

