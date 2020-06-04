Ever wish you could blast your music without having to carry around some bulky Bluetooth speaker? The TYLT Mini Boom Bluetooth Speaker would be the perfect pickup as it's so small you can shove it in your pocket, in a bag, or carry it around without much hassle. Right now it's on sale for just $14.99 at Daily Steals when you use promo code THRIFTERTYLT during checkout. That saves you $5 off its regular cost at Amazon; currently, other colors are selling for as high as $30, though Daily Steals only has the silver model on sale today.

The TYLT Mini Boom Bluetooth Speaker features a 3W output along with a sleek metallic finish, and with Bluetooth 4.2, you can pair wirelessly with smartphones and other devices so you can listen to music anywhere you go. The built-in 300mAh internal battery lasts for up to four hours on a single charge, and you'll also receive a micro USB cable with the purchase to help keep it powered up.

This mini Bluetooth speaker even lets you start taking calls hands-free as it has a built-in microphone that even lets you chat with your smarphone's voice assistant, such as Google Assistant or Siri. TYLT even backs up each of its products with a one-year warranty just in case you notice any issues when putting it to use. Daily Steals offers free standard shipping within the United States on this mini Bluetooth speaker.

The TYLT Mini Boom Bluetooth speaker could be a great pick as a Father's Day gift, but if you're not sold on this gift idea, there are plenty more to consider in our best Father's Day deals guide, from smart home products and smart TVs to tools, appliances, accessories, and more. With the big day only a few short weeks away, the time to begin shopping is now.