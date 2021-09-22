Host Nick Cannon is back for the TV talent show with a difference as Fox's secret celebrity singing competition returns for its sixth season.Source: Fox

Read on to find out how to stream The Masked Singer and watch the new comedy series online from anywhere in the world.

The new series kicks off with a two-night premiere that will end in a double elimination.

As ever, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are tasked with the job of rating the famous folks disguised in elaborate costumes, while also trying to guess their secret identities.

Hoping to emulate the success of last season's winner Nick Lachey as "Piglet" will be this year's secret vocalists, who come in the form of Baby, Dalmatian, Cupcake, Hamster, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Bull, Beach Ball, Banana Split, Pepper, Caterpillar, Skunk, Octopus, Jester and Mother Nature and Pufferfish.

It's set to once again be one of the most fun shows of the autumn - don't miss a moment, by reading our guide on how to stream The Masked Singer no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

The Masked Singer - Where and when?

The new series is exclusive to Fox in the US and kicks off with a special two-night premiere on Fox on September 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country

We have details for how you can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Masked Singer, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

