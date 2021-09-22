Read on to find out how to stream The Masked Singer and watch the new comedy series online from anywhere in the world.
The new series kicks off with a two-night premiere that will end in a double elimination.
As ever, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are tasked with the job of rating the famous folks disguised in elaborate costumes, while also trying to guess their secret identities.
Hoping to emulate the success of last season's winner Nick Lachey as "Piglet" will be this year's secret vocalists, who come in the form of Baby, Dalmatian, Cupcake, Hamster, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Bull, Beach Ball, Banana Split, Pepper, Caterpillar, Skunk, Octopus, Jester and Mother Nature and Pufferfish.
It's set to once again be one of the most fun shows of the autumn - don't miss a moment, by reading our guide on how to stream The Masked Singer no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
The Masked Singer - Where and when?
The new series is exclusive to Fox in the US and kicks off with a special two-night premiere on Fox on September 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Watch The Masked Singer online from outside your country
We have details for how you can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Masked Singer, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch The Masked Singer online in the US
If you're all set up with a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox this Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT).
Subsequent episodes will drop every Wednesday at the same time from then on.
There's a whole host of over-the-top streaming services that will let cordcutters watch Fox online - and arguably the pick of the bunch for watching The Masked Singer is FuboTV and you you can currently take advantage of a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial
Stream The Masked Singer in Canada
Canucks can watch the new season of The Masked Singer in tandem with their north American neighbours via CTV with the opening episode airing on the channel on Wednesday September 22 at 8pm ET. If you're looking to stream, you can watch the show on the network's website and app, although you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account.
Can I stream The Masked Singer in the UK?
There's sadly no word on when the new series will be available to watch in the UK.
We'd hedge our bets that The Masked Singer will make its way to ITV in the coming weeks with the free to air channel having had previous editions of the show.
