A smart plug is one of the best things you can buy if you're interested in automating your house. You don't even have to call in an electrician because there are plenty that just plug into an existing outlet and turn on and off on your schedule. If you're an Alexa user, the Amazon Smart Plug is one of the best you can buy.

A smart plug isn't complicated and the real feature that makes the Amazon Smart Plug so good isn't something it comes with. It's something it comes without — a complicated and convoluted setup procedure. All you need to do is plug it into the wall and open the Alexa app on your phone where you simply tap a few buttons. No muss, no fuss, no switching your router to force 2.4GHz, or anything else you might have to do to make other brands work.

It does have one flaw, and that is it only works with Alexa as you would expect from a smart plug branded by and sold through Amazon. If you would rather use Google Assistant, you'll need to look at another brand.

Amazon Smart Plug It turns on and off on any schedule you set and you can control it by asking Alexa. Best of all it's super simple to set up, too. Grab an Amazon Smart plug while it's on sale for Black Friday. $15 at Amazon

Black Friday is a great time to start or add to your smart home, and if you use Alexa the Amazon Smart Plug is a total winner. Seeing it on sale for just $15 means now is the right time to grab a couple of them.