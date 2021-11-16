What you need to know
- The Live Translate feature is now available on older Google Pixel devices.
- You can get it to work by installing the Pixel 6 version of the Android System Intelligence on your phone.
- The app has been spotted working on a Pixel 4a, for example.
Google doubled down on AI and machine learning with its custom-built Tensor chip, the processor that powers its latest flagship phones. For example, the Google Pixel 6 series boasts smarter calling features, Magic Eraser, and Live Translate.
However, according to Mishaal Rahman, the latter appears to be no longer limited to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Live Translate appears to be functional on older Pixel phones such as the Pixel 4a. To enable the feature, you must sideload the Pixel 6 version of the Android System Intelligence app, available to download from APKMirror. Keep in mind that you must first upgrade your device to Android 12 before installing ASI.
After that, you can activate Live Translate on your device by going to the settings menu and then System. You can then enable "Live Translate" and select which languages you want to be available for live translation.
There is, however, a catch. According to Android Police, some languages supported by Live Translate may not work without the camera, while others may only support instantly-translated messages and live captions.
Live Translate is the most recent feature to arrive on older Pixel phones. It was previously only available on the Pixel 6 series since the feature relies on the Tensor chip. Its appearance on legacy phones thus comes as a bit of a surprise, as it was previously thought to be limited to Google's best Android phones.
