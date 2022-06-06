Which languages does Google's Live Translate support? The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both support Google's latest translation feature, Google Live Translate, which enables you to translate text into English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish in real-time.

What is Google Live Translate?

The debut of Google's mobile chip, Google Tensor, introduced several AI capabilities and useful features that are enough to make any owner of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro giddy. Google Live Translate is just one such feature. It gives these select Android phone users the opportunity to send messages in another language within apps such as WhatsApp, Google Messages, and more.

For example, suppose you're having a conversation on WhatsApp with someone who is typing in French. In that case, Google Live Translate can recognize this foreign language and subsequently offer a translation directly within the app. It'll also enable you to send messages back to your correspondent in their respective language, or in this scenario, French.

(Image credit: Google)

For now, Google Live translate supports English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. In addition to letting you converse in various languages seamlessly, this feature makes it possible to use apps that aren't in your native language. Another notable feature about Google Live Translate is that you don't need network connectivity for it to do its job, and all translations are done on-device within Private Computer Core, so your data doesn't leave your phone.

It's a great tool to have when traveling, and you can't figure out what your Uber driver in Japan just wrote. Also, if you need help communicating with someone who doesn't speak your language, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro even come with an Interpreter Mode that can help you translate your conversation in real-time in 48 languages, even including videos for the supported Live Translate languages.

For years, Google has made strides to advance its automatic translating tools and translation features for Pixel phones. Google Chrome users can already translate pages with the click of a button, while Pixel phone users have the option of translating foreign text that appears on photos or screenshots.

After beta-testing Google Meet live caption translations, the feature is now available in French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. It aims to remove language barriers from video calls and make communicating and collaborating more effortless, and more inclusive, than ever before.