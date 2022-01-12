Google Meet has started testing a new feature that could improve meetings for teams that collaborate globally.

Starting now, Workspace users can beta test the new live caption translations, which takes Google's accessibility feature to the next level with auto-translation across languages.

Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible.

For those included in the beta test, the feature can be accessed by navigating to the three-dot "More" button, settings icon, and Captions. Captions will need to first be enabled and set to English, after which users can enable "translated captions" and select the language.