Update, Jan 12 (5:30 p.m. ET): Live translated captions generally available.
What you need to know
- Google Meet has begun beta testing live caption translations.
- The beta test will be available for English meetings and support four languages initially.
- Only certain Workspace accounts will be eligible for the beta.
Google Meet has started testing a new feature that could improve meetings for teams that collaborate globally.
Starting now, Workspace users can beta test the new live caption translations, which takes Google's accessibility feature to the next level with auto-translation across languages.
Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration.
By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning, and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible.
For those included in the beta test, the feature can be accessed by navigating to the three-dot "More" button, settings icon, and Captions. Captions will need to first be enabled and set to English, after which users can enable "translated captions" and select the language.
The beta is relatively limited and will only translate English meetings in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German. It will also only be available to certain Workspace accounts. Google notes that the feature "may not have the highest translation quality and may not be available outside of the beta."
Workspace accounts eligible for the beta test include Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Teaching & Learning Upgrade. Other account types may also try the beta but may lose access once the beta test finishes.
The feature also doesn't appear to be available for the best Android phones quite yet, but live captions have been available on Android since 2019. With the upcoming Pixel 6 and the new Tensor chip's AI capabilities, it may only be a matter of time before Google Meet live-translation comes to smartphones.
Accounts interested in beta testing the new live captions translation feature can express their intent with a Google Form. Only Workspace domain "super admins" are able to sign up.
Update, Jan 12 (5:30 p.m. ET) ― Feature rolls out on eligible accounts, beta to continue
Google has announced on its Workspace blog that live translated captions in Google Meet are now generally available. This brings the experience to Meet users on mobile as well as the web, however, it is still limited to the aforementioned languages above.
Google notes that while general availability is only for select eligible Workspace accounts, those in the beta will see no change as the beta program will continue for the next several months.
To enable on web, navigate to Settings > Captions > Translated captions. On mobile, you'll navigate to Settings > Captions > Live Captions > Translation Language.
