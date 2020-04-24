What you need to know
- Live Caption will soon work with phone calls.
- Code found in the third Android 11 Developer Preview shows Google is actively working on the feature.
- Turning it on will be accompanied by an automated message informing other participants that the call is being transcribed.
When it launched with Android 10 last year, Live Caption was one of the most exciting new features to come out of the Mountain View giant's labs. Since then, it's been extremely popular with users, and Google has been hard at work expanding its availability. Once a Pixel 4 exclusive, the feature was soon ported to older Pixel devices and is now even available on OnePlus and Samsung phones.
However, one of the most significant limitations of the feature, alongside its sparse availability, has been the inability to use the feature with phone calls and video calls, a natural use case for an audio accessibility feature. Well, Google's finally looking to address that, it seems, as the folks as XDA Developers recently discovered.
Buried within the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 code are references to Live Caption for phone calls. When enabled, the phone call will be interrupted by an automated voice clip informing the call participants that their conversation is being recorded and transcribed. Privacy-conscious users should, however, be comforted by the fact that all the processing is done on-device and so none of the information is sent to Google's servers. The message says:
Hi, the person you're about to speak with has call captions turned on. They'll see captions of what you say to help them listen along.
It's unclear when the feature may go live, but given its inclusion in the latest Developer Preview, we'd assume it's nearly finished and will most likely roll out with Android 11 in Q3 2020.
Android 11: Everything you need to know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus has laid off some European offices by up to 80%
Not too long after launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus is laying off heaps of people at its offices across Europe.
Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new phone. Are DxOMark camera scores one of them for you?
The new iPhone SE can be just as good of a Google phone as any Android
Before you burn this article with your hot takes in an online flame war, just hear me out. Google makes some of its best apps on iOS (in fact, they're some of the best apps on iOS, period). So why can't you call the new $400 iPhone SE a great Google phone? I think you can!
Pixel Ripped 1995 brings classic pixel gaming to the Oculus Quest library
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!su