If you picked up a smartphone as part of the best Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy deals or already had your phone of choice, you'll want to keep that device protected. LifeProof has rugged cases for a variety of phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the budget-friendly Galaxy A52. In fact, the entire LifeProof website is 25% off for Cyber Monday.

LifeProof's selection of Android cases is smaller than its list of options for iPhone users, but there are still several cases available.

Save 25% at LifeProof on Cyber Monday

LifeProof NËXT antimicrobial case for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G | 25% off The NËXT case offers protection from drops, dirt, and snow. It seals ports against dust and dirt while leaving the screen uncovered for improved touch performance. Despite the protection it provides, the NËXT case has a thin profile. $60 at LifeProof LifeProof WĀKE case for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | 25% off The WĀKE case offers less protection than some other options from LifeProof, but it has a bit more style. It features a sculpted wave pattern along the back that's inspired by the fact that it's made with over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. It also resistant to drops. $30 at LifeProof LifeProof WĀKE case for Samsung Galaxy A52 | 25% off The WĀKE case for its Galaxy A52 also features a sculpted wave pattern along its back. The case is crafted from salvaged fishing gear and is made from 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. It also offers drop protection up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). $30 at LifeProof

LifeProof also has discounts on screen protectors, belt clips, quick mounts, and more. If you use your phone as a GPS, there's even a 25% discount on a windshield car mount.