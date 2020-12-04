Motorola President Sergio Buniac revealed at the Qualcomm Tech Summit earlier this week that the company is working on a Moto G phone powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset. While it isn't clear yet if the device will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, reliable leaker Evan Blass has now posted the first render of the upcoming Moto G phone in a post on Voice.

Source: Evan Blass

The phone will likely debut sometime early next year to take on some of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5.

The render reveals a design that appears to be very similar to the Moto G 5G Plus that the Lenovo-owned company launched earlier this year. We see dual hole-punch cutouts on the top-left corner of the display and a sizeable chin at the bottom.

As per Blass, the upcoming device is codenamed "Nio" and will include a USB-C port with support for a "DisplayPort Alternate Mode," making it possible for users to connect the phone to external monitors. As teased by the company earlier this week, it is working on a desktop mode similar to Samsung DeX.

According to XDA Developers, the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to pack a large 5,000mAh battery and and a unique 105Hz refresh rate display.