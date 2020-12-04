What you need to know
- The first render of Motorola's first 'flagship-grade' Moto G phone has surfaced.
- It will come with dual selfie cameras, just like the Moto G 5G Plus.
- The device is codenamed "Nio" and will be powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset.
Motorola President Sergio Buniac revealed at the Qualcomm Tech Summit earlier this week that the company is working on a Moto G phone powered by a Snapdragon 800-series chipset. While it isn't clear yet if the device will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, reliable leaker Evan Blass has now posted the first render of the upcoming Moto G phone in a post on Voice.
The phone will likely debut sometime early next year to take on some of the best Android phones in the value flagship segment, including Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and the Google Pixel 5.
The render reveals a design that appears to be very similar to the Moto G 5G Plus that the Lenovo-owned company launched earlier this year. We see dual hole-punch cutouts on the top-left corner of the display and a sizeable chin at the bottom.
As per Blass, the upcoming device is codenamed "Nio" and will include a USB-C port with support for a "DisplayPort Alternate Mode," making it possible for users to connect the phone to external monitors. As teased by the company earlier this week, it is working on a desktop mode similar to Samsung DeX.
According to XDA Developers, the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to pack a large 5,000mAh battery and and a unique 105Hz refresh rate display.
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power may not have a flagship-grade chipset, but it is the best Moto G phone currently on sale in the U.S. It offers up to three days of battery life and a solid Android experience at a surprisingly affordable price point.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's why Google kills so many of its projects
To Google, dead products and services are a by-product of innovation. You can bet it's not done trying 100 things and killing 99 of them.
The Galaxy S20 FE will get Android 11 a lot sooner than expected
A new tweet by tipster Max Weinbach suggests the Galaxy S20 FE will start receiving the stable One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update by the end of this month.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.