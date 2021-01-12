Oppo is planning to enter 2021 swinging, and new leaked renders put a visual to the already impressive-sounding Oppo Find X3 Pro (via Evan Blass).

Back in December, reports had already emerged with details regarding the phone, painting an impressive picture. Like all the best Android phones of 2021, it'll be powered by a high-end Qualcomm chip, specifically the Snapdragon 888 that's also set to feature in the S21. It would have a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display running at 120Hz. It would also support 10-bit color to display photos captured on the camera.

Camera wise, there'll be a quad-camera layout, with a pair of 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a dedicated macro lens that will reportedly feature 25x magnification and come be paired with a ring light around the sensor.

With these renders, we can see for ourselves how the upcoming phone will look.