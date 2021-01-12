What you need to know
- New renders showing off the Oppo Find X3 Pro have leaked online.
- The renders show off the color choices and camera layout of the upcoming phone.
- Oppo will launch the Find X3-line in early spring 2021.
Oppo is planning to enter 2021 swinging, and new leaked renders put a visual to the already impressive-sounding Oppo Find X3 Pro (via Evan Blass).
Back in December, reports had already emerged with details regarding the phone, painting an impressive picture. Like all the best Android phones of 2021, it'll be powered by a high-end Qualcomm chip, specifically the Snapdragon 888 that's also set to feature in the S21. It would have a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display running at 120Hz. It would also support 10-bit color to display photos captured on the camera.
Camera wise, there'll be a quad-camera layout, with a pair of 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a dedicated macro lens that will reportedly feature 25x magnification and come be paired with a ring light around the sensor.
With these renders, we can see for ourselves how the upcoming phone will look.
As far as aesthetics go, it certainly looks like a 2021 phone. The color choice does strike one as a little apple-esque, recalling the iPhone 12 series, especially if you looking at the quad-camera module from select angles. That said, that sutble slope is a distinctful Oppo take that's more tasteful than Samsung's very outré wrap-around lens. It does remain a fairly decent looking phone from the images leaked.
Blass says this will be releasing in March or April alongside the regular Oppo Find X3.
