There have been quite a few Chromebook deals this Prime Day, but one stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Lenovo Flex 5 leads our Best Chromebooks guide because it's the best blend of power, portability, and price, but the Prime Day price cut has made it the best value by a mile.

Part of why I love Prime Day is that it allows you to stretch your dollar further. Usually, a $300 budget for a Chromebook will either get you a 13-14-inch non-touch clamshell or an 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen, both with an aging Celeron processor and subpar screen resolution. Today, that same $300 will get you a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 1080p touchscreen Chromebook with an Intel Core processor and plenty of storage space.

The value of the Lenovo Flex 5 is simply irresistible. You get a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen with USI stylus support, a backlit keyboard with up-facing stereo speakers, ample ports for peripherals, all-day battery life, and an i3 processor to keep up with your workload on the busiest of days. It doesn't get any better than this.

After I wrote our Lenovo Flex 5 review, I went on to use it for the rest of the year, because while other Chromebooks crossed my desk, the Flex 5 was just the right size for my work and just light enough to easily carry around Epcot whenever I got tired of my boring old apartment. The backlit keyboard is comfortable and easy to write on for hours on end — I spent Black Friday last year on it, and I can't think of a tougher stress test for a Chromebook — and the touchscreen is responsive and sharp.

I'll admit, the 250 nit brightness of the screen isn't great for working outdoors, but very few Chromebooks have anything brighter besides the Acer Spin 713 that Best Buy ended its deal on already. I'll also admit that I wish 8GB RAM models were a little more widely available, but the 4GB on mine has done well so long as I don't start hoarding tabs like my boss does.

If you've been debating a new Chromebook for yourself or a family member, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a great, well-rounded Chromebook that should last them a full workday before you need to set it back on a charger. If you tend to work away from your desk — I'm writing this on my couch right now — the Flex 5 can easily top back off while you're eating lunch and then be ready to go all afternoon and late into the night.

Chrome OS as an operating system has really come into its own over the last three years. Tablet mode is actually good now for when you flip the Flex 5 over and play a few dozen rounds of Freecell, and productivity tricks like the expanded clipboard and the Tote for recent and pinned files have made it easier than ever to get my work done quickly on a Chromebook. The Flex 5 will get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, so this laptop should serve you well for most of the decade so long as you treat her right.

If you're looking for a Chromebook with 8GB of RAM, you can get that for less than $400 today with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433.

Other great Prime Day Chromebook deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 | $90 off at Amazon This Chromebook has an m3 processor rather than the i3 in the Flex 5, but it does have more RAM and a slightly larger 14-inch screen. The hinge design on the ASUS is either a love-it-or-hate-it scenario, but at least there's plenty of ports on this lovely laptop. $390 at Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11" | $70 off at Amazon If you're looking for something a little more durable for younger users, the Flex 3 is a relaunch of one of the most popular Chromebooks on the market, the Lenovo C330. I used the C330 for almost a year, and it is built to take a beating. The Celeron processor inside is also surprisingly capable. $219 at Amazon