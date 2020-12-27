The LA Rams beat the Seahawks already back in November but this game has bigger stakes for the entire season. The Seattle Seahawks sit barely in 1st place, ahead of the Rams by one game. As a result, this game will play a huge role in how the entire NFC playoff race shakes out. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
I don't know how I feel about this LA Rams team. One week they're dominant and look like an NFC champ contender, but the very next week they lose to the worst team in football, the 0-13 Jets. And while we're expecting Jared Goff and the entire Rams team to come out hot, embarrassed, and ready for redemption, they're facing a much better Seattle team than they saw back in early November. This will be a good game.
Whoever wins between the Rams vs Seahawks will decide who takes 1st place in the NFC West, and will shuffle all the wildcard teams. As a Packers fan, I don't want to see the Seahawks at any point, so let's go Rams.
Looking at the stat sheet, the Seahawks (10-4) and Rams (9-5) are pretty evenly matched, although the Seahawks do score more points each game led by Russel Wilson and his 37 touchdowns on the season. That's almost twice as many as Goff. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite and below are instructions for fans to watch this game with ease.
LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?
It's almost always raining in Seattle this time of year, but fans can expect a nice 46-degree day when the Rams fly into Lumen Field to face the Seahawks. Gametime is at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on Fox. A game this big should be scheduled for SNF, but we'll take the afternoon time slot. That's a late 9pm game for those in the UK.
How to Watch LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Seahawks vs Rams through a different setup than usual, we can help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's in another state or country, so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, plus have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, security, and streaming speed. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you are this holiday season, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Seahawks game this weekend.
How to watch LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks online in the U.S.
Considering this game is on FOX most people should be able to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any FOX Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
FOX Sports is also available on FuboTV, our favorite over-the-top streaming service. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. So if you're trying to see who's in or out for the playoffs, you'll want to sign up today.
How to stream LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks live in the UK
If you're a Rams or Seahawks fan living outside the US, you still have viewing options. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Sky Sports chooses what games they think are the best each week, and this one makes the cut. So, just make sure you have Sky Sports and you can watch the LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks in the UK. Or, watch Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you'll get to see the entire year play out. As an added bonus, they have previous seasons and all Super Bowls available on demand.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the National Football League. DAZN offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season. Keep in mind that's only the regular season and doesn't include playoffs.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks live in Australia
Mates down in Australia have a couple of options as well. Aussie NFL fans can watch the game on ESPN. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can use Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy. Enjoy this NFC West showdown!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.