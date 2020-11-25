Power Delivery has made the charger game so much easier in the last two years: if you buy a really good model, you can charge everything you own with one single charger, from Chromebooks to MacBooks to phones and everything in between. What's especially great about charging Chromebooks is that since the top speed they charge at is 45W, you can actually find chargers that charge two Chromebooks at once without burning through your wallet (or burning down your house).

Meet the RAVPower GaN PD 90W Wall Charger, the two-port USB-C Power Delivery Charger I use to keep my little stable of Chromebooks and Android phones charged. It's quite small, it's quite cool, and it's down to its best price ever with today's Black Friday charger deal.