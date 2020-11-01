Today is the day to get some new charging gear. As part of Amazon's "Holiday Dash" daily sales event, you can get up to 43% off select Anker charging accessories. These deals include everything from an iPhone 12 Lightning cable to a gigantic 26800mAh portable power bank. These are very temporary prices that will be gone by the end of the day, and some of them might even go out of stock before then so act fast. The deal prices are pretty affordable, too. Get a 10000mAh Anker PowerCore portable charger for just $15.39 from a street price around $22, which is a match for its lowest ever. That'll at least give you enough power to charge your phone a couple of times, and you know with the holidays coming up you'll need at least that much on a regular basis!
This sale includes power cords, portable power banks, USB-C fast chargers, and more. It even has a Lightning cable for the new iPhone 12 and a portable USB-C charger meant to be used internationally. Anker devices have at least an 18-month warranty.
Need even more juice in your power bank? Grab Anker's PowerCore 26800mAh portable charger that's also on sale and going for a low price of $37.49. That's nearly $28 off its regular price and a match for the lowest we have ever seen it go.
This charger has a huge capacity that can charge your phone multiple times before you ever have to recharge the power bank or plug your phone into a wall somewhere. It actually has three USB outputs powered by Anker PowerIQ and Voltage Boost so you can charge multiple devices at once with as fast a charge as they can handle. The double micro USB input lets you recharge the power bank twice as fast.
You could also go for the Anker PowerPort III 3-port USB-C travel charger on sale for $32.99. That's $17 off the price and an all-new low. The travel charger comes with three interchangeable plugs so you can plug in and charge anywhere in the U.S., U.K., or Europe. It has one USB-C port and two USB-A ports for a total 65W power output. Works with Android and Apple devices.
Everything in this sale comes with an 18-month warranty from Anker except for the charging cables, which come with a lifetime warranty.
