I've been a fan of smart displays since Lenovo Smart Display debuted, and I continue to use it because of its easy access to Google Assistant and, more importantly, its easy integration with Google Photos, which has become indispensable to me in recent years.

It's for that reason that, while I've always liked them, I've never fallen in love with an Amazon Echo Show. That is, until recently, when I got a review unit of the Echo Show 5. See, it was at the same time as I started messing with Amazon Photos, which comes included with a Prime membership and offers unlimited original-quality photo backup and, much to my surprise, the ability to integrate it with an Echo Show screen.

So now I rotate photos of my dog, my baby, my family, and various other things, on the desktop-friendly 5-inch screen on the Echo Show 5, and it's an incredible experience. I actually prefer using Alexa for most things, mainly because saying "Hey Google" over and over is annoying, and Alexa integrates perfectly with all my smart home tech, as well as Spotify which I use every day.