I've been a fan of smart displays since Lenovo Smart Display debuted, and I continue to use it because of its easy access to Google Assistant and, more importantly, its easy integration with Google Photos, which has become indispensable to me in recent years.

It's for that reason that, while I've always liked them, I've never fallen in love with an Amazon Echo Show. That is, until recently, when I got a review unit of the Echo Show 5. See, it was at the same time as I started messing with Amazon Photos, which comes included with a Prime membership and offers unlimited original-quality photo backup and, much to my surprise, the ability to integrate it with an Echo Show screen.

So now I rotate photos of my dog, my baby, my family, and various other things, on the desktop-friendly 5-inch screen on the Echo Show 5, and it's an incredible experience. I actually prefer using Alexa for most things, mainly because saying "Hey Google" over and over is annoying, and Alexa integrates perfectly with all my smart home tech, as well as Spotify which I use every day.

A smart display to admire

Echo Show 5

A compact Alexa display

$50 $90 $40 off

Amazon's newest Alexa device features a touchscreen display, microphone, speakers, camera, and built-in camera cover. Slide the shutter over the lens to protect yourself from potential spying eyes. You can use this device to check the news, stream shows on Amazon Prime, find recipes, interact with Ring devices, and much more.

Other great things about the Echo Show 5? It has a physical shutter for its front-facing camera, which means you don't have to worry about it "accidentally" filming you in compromising positions. Plus, the sound quality is heads and shoulders better than the similarly-priced Lenovo Smart Clock, and despite its smaller stature better still than Google's own Nest Home Hub.

Russell Holly reviewed the Echo Show 5 and, um, echoes my sentiments:

I find myself frequently getting to this part of the review with an Alexa-based thing and telling you the hardware is excellent if you're already in the Alexa ecosystem. But not today. It doesn't matter who you are, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a fantastic addition to your home.

The speakers are great, the microphones are great, Alexa as a platform is growing up, and it couldn't be more clear Amazon is paying attention to feedback from users and continuing to improve over time. This is a great place to start your Alexa experience if you've never tried one before, and a fantastic addition for anyone looking to add to a smart home they've already started.

I genuinely love the Echo Show 5 and think you will, too. I would recommend it at its full $90 price, but at $50 it's practically a steal.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals