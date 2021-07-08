What you need to know
- OnePlus will officially introduce the Nord 2 5G on July 22.
- Just like the original Nord, the Nord 2 5G will be sold only in Europe and India.
- It will be powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset.
OnePlus today confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will debut at a virtual event on July 22. As revealed by the company earlier this week, the phone will have MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset under the hood.
In a post on the OnePlus Community forum, CEO Pete Lau wrote:
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the "Never Settle" ethos.
In addition to the launch date, OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will only be released in Europe and India. Disappointingly, it looks like OnePlus plans to continue releasing only Nord N series phones in North America.
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with the same 90Hz refresh rate as some of the best cheap Android phones. In the camera department, the phone is expected to include a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The rest of the phone's rumored specs include a larger 4,500mAh battery and a 32MP selfie camera. Just like the Nord CE 5G, the phone is likely to ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.
