We revealed last week that OnePlus was working on a fitness band dubbed the OnePlus Band that will be positioned against the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. OnePlus began teasing details of the band earlier this week, and we now have official confirmation: the OnePlus Band will be unveiled in India on January 11.

This is OnePlus' first wearable device, and we know a lot about what the band has to offer. It will sport an AMOLED panel, water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and multi-day battery life. The band is set to debut for under ₹3,000, but we'll have to wait until January 11 (the event kicks off at 11:am IST) to find out more about pricing and availability.

The OnePlus Band is likely to pair with the new OnePlus Health app, and its Play Store listing leaked yesterday, giving us a look at the watch faces and customization features on offer. The OnePlus Health will monitor daily activity, sleep and heart rate measurement, and lets you customize the look and feel of the OnePlus Band.

OnePlus is also slated to launch a Wear OS smartwatch, although that may debut alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March. It is interesting to see how OnePlus' first wearable will hold up against the likes of Xiaomi in the budget wearable segment, and with the launch just a few days away, we don't have to wait long to find out what's in store with the OnePlus Band.