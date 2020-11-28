If you live in a home with lots of hard floors like wood or tile, the Braava Jet m6 is the best robot mop you'll find. That's because the camera on top and the powerful processor inside can create a map of your home while it mops. That map can be later used to have the robot mop individual rooms or even very specific areas like under the dining room table. That's a feature unique to the Braava Jet m6, and it can be paired to your existing Roomba i7 or s9 vacuum with the Imprint Mapping feature. Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available With Imprint Mapping, you can specify which rooms you want your Roomba to vacuum first, followed by which rooms you want your Braava to mop. It's an incredible pair that'll keep your house as spotless as possible, and thanks to the intelligent navigation via iRobot's SLAM algorithm, you can rest assured that no matter where you place your vacuum or mop in your home, it'll be able to figure out where it is and return to the charging station when the job is done.

One of my personal favorite things about the Braava Jet m6 is the huge, removable water tank located under the silver circular door right on top. This tank holds a ton of water that can be used to clean your entire house in one fell swoop, and can even be filled with cleaning solution to sanitize your floors during the mopping job. Better yet, pick up some washable, reusable pads, so you don't have to buy those disposable pads quite as often. Both reusable and disposable pads are available in two different types: dry sweep and wet mop pads. The Braava Jet m6 knows which pad is which and will automatically change the cleaning mode based on which pad is attached.