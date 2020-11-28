With Black Friday behind us, it's time to look ahead to Cyber Monday smart home deals like this amazing pair of robot mops from iRobot, makers of the famous Roomba line of robot vacuums. Braava mops work exactly as you would expect, but both of these mops serve a very different purpose. What's better than a clean floor? A clean floor and a great deal, that's what!
The Braava Jet m6 is iRobot's highest-end robot mop and features the ability to mop your entire house with advanced navigation, as you'll find on a Roomba i7 or s9. Interchangeable pads swap between dry sweep and wet mop modes, and you can even fill the reservoir with iRobot's cleaning solution for pristine, sanitized floors.
The iRobot Braava Jet 240 is iRobot's original robot mop and is designed to clean one or two rooms at a time. Three different types of mopping pads change between dry sweep, damp mop, and wet mop modes. The built-in water reservoir, removable rechargeable battery, and retractable handle make it easy to pick up the Braava and move it to the right room.
If you live in a home with lots of hard floors like wood or tile, the Braava Jet m6 is the best robot mop you'll find. That's because the camera on top and the powerful processor inside can create a map of your home while it mops. That map can be later used to have the robot mop individual rooms or even very specific areas like under the dining room table. That's a feature unique to the Braava Jet m6, and it can be paired to your existing Roomba i7 or s9 vacuum with the Imprint Mapping feature.
With Imprint Mapping, you can specify which rooms you want your Roomba to vacuum first, followed by which rooms you want your Braava to mop. It's an incredible pair that'll keep your house as spotless as possible, and thanks to the intelligent navigation via iRobot's SLAM algorithm, you can rest assured that no matter where you place your vacuum or mop in your home, it'll be able to figure out where it is and return to the charging station when the job is done.
One of my personal favorite things about the Braava Jet m6 is the huge, removable water tank located under the silver circular door right on top. This tank holds a ton of water that can be used to clean your entire house in one fell swoop, and can even be filled with cleaning solution to sanitize your floors during the mopping job.
Better yet, pick up some washable, reusable pads, so you don't have to buy those disposable pads quite as often. Both reusable and disposable pads are available in two different types: dry sweep and wet mop pads. The Braava Jet m6 knows which pad is which and will automatically change the cleaning mode based on which pad is attached.
But don't completely count out the Braava Jet 240, as it really is fantastic for smaller homes or apartments where you might only have one or two rooms with hard floors. Its tiny footprint and portable nature make it easy to pick up and place in the room that needs cleaning, and the rechargeable battery on the back makes it easy to swap out to clean additional rooms. Be sure to pick up an extra rechargeable battery pack if you've got more than one room to clean at a time!
iRobot has even reformulated its cleaning solution to work on the Braava Jet 240, which means you can have your floors sanitized even if you're using the reusable, washable pads. If you'd rather use disposable pads for rooms like the bathroom, they're at least pretty cheap and include cleaning solution right in the pad.
